White Castle's New Campaign Celebrates the Microwave

White Castle launched a new national campaign, MicroCastle. The campaign celebrates the idea that anyone with a microwave has a portal to the Castle.

White Castle first delivered its iconic Sliders to Cravers via retail stores in 1987, when it launched its retail division, the first fast-food chains to do so. In the 36 years since the Slider’s retail debut, Cravers have warmed up more than 6.5 billion frozen Sliders. Offerings that began with frozen Original Sliders have since expanded to include Classic Cheese Sliders, Chicken Breast Sliders, Chicken & Cheese Sliders and Jalapeno Cheese Sliders.

“We make no distinction on where Cravers purchase our menu items, just as long they enjoy every hot and tasty bite,” says Lynn Blashford, chief marketing officer for White Castle. “The ability for families to prepare White Castle and experience the same great taste in the comfort and convenience of their home, office or any other kitchen, will always remain a top priority for us.”

The simplicity of the preparation is what makes frozen Sliders the perfect option for just about any occasion. They’re easy to heat and fun to eat. Whether serving dinner to the family, satisfying a late-night Crave or preparing for company, White Castle has made it super easy to enjoy the unique beefy, oniony taste of Sliders, complete with the soft, steamy buns, with just a touch of a button. The microwave is the portal that allows everyone into White Castle, even when they’re at home.

“White Castle is a leader in frozen foods because the burger found in the freezer aisle at your local grocery store is the same burger found at a White Castle restaurant,” adds Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “When you open up your microwave, you are unlatching a doorway to deliciousness. Your personal White Castle and the solution to satisfying the Crave is available 24 hours, seven days a week.”

The MicroCastle campaign comes on the heels of a recently completed expansion at White Castle’s retail manufacturing plant in Vandalia, Ohio, near Dayton, to keep up with the growing demand for White Castle’s retail lineup. The $27 million expansion, completed in October 2022, effectively doubled the size of the plant to approximately 150,000 square feet and also doubled its production capacity. Fed by White Castle’s own bakery and meat processing facilities, the newly expanded retail plant delivers the very same one-of-a-kind taste to frozen food aisles that can be found in White Castle restaurants.