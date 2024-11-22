White Rhino Coffee is embracing the holiday spirit with the launch of its holiday menu, now available at all 14 locations across North Texas. Guests can savor festive flavors while giving back to the community through the White Rhino Coffee Foundation.

This year’s holiday menu includes a variety of drinks and treats designed to make the season extra special. Guests can indulge in the Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate – bursting with white chocolate, milk chocolate, and peppermint flavors, topped with with whipped cream and festive sprinkles; Gingerbread Latte – a rich blend of holiday spices, espresso and steamed milk combined to create an elevated take on the classic holiday cookie (available iced or hot); and the Peppermint Bark Thin Mint – two classic flavors combined into a rich cookie and finished with crushed peppermint.

In addition to the menu, White Rhino Coffee is offering two Holiday Gift Sets, perfect for spreading joy to coffee lovers. The two options available to purchase in-store are the Classic Set ($25) including a White Rhino Coffee diner mug, 12 oz bag of Snowy Days Blend, and two Biscottis; the Sampler Set ($35) with a White Rhino diner mug, three 3.5 oz bags of White Rhino coffee blends, and two Biscottis.

Each holiday cup at White Rhino Coffee features a QR code that allows guests to make direct donations to the White Rhino Coffee Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the homeless, the hungry, and at-risk children.

The holiday menu is available now at all White Rhino Coffee locations. Order in-store or place an online order at https://whiterhinocoffee.com/.