White Rhino Coffee is welcoming the warmer season with the launch of its vibrant summer drink menu and the introduction of White Rhino Chargers, a new line of craft energy drinks available on the menu permanently starting May 14.

The summer menu features three refreshing, limited-time beverages designed to capture bright, summer flavors. Guests can enjoy the Strawberry Pistachio Matcha, a fusion of strawberry and pistachio blended with matcha; the Strawberry Pistachio Latte, a creamy, indulgent twist on the summer latte; and the Pineapple Yuzu Matcha, a tropical and citrusy matcha creation. These seasonal offerings will be available for a limited time only.

In addition to the seasonal drinks, White Rhino Coffee is excited to introduce White Rhino Chargers — a new, permanent product line. Crafted using Monin Brilliance Energy, White Rhino Chargers are a better-for-you alternative to traditional energy drinks, offering bold fruit flavors with significantly less sugar. Each drink contains 120 mg of natural caffeine sourced from Coffeeberry Energy, green coffee extract, L-theanine, vitamin B12, and guarana, providing a clean, refreshing energy boost without the heavy sweetness typically associated with energy beverages.

The White Rhino Chargers lineup includes several vibrant options such as The Avalanche, a blend of almond, white chocolate, and vanilla; Matcha My Energy, combining starfruit yellow flavor with a matcha float; True Blue, delivering a burst of berry blue flavor; The O.J., an energetic mix of orange juice, strawberry, and passionfruit; and Yellow There, featuring the bright, crisp taste of starfruit yellow. These innovative drinks are now part of White Rhino’s core menu, available year-round.

“At White Rhino, we’re always looking for new ways to serve our community with innovative, high-quality beverages,” said Chris Parvin, Founder of White Rhino Coffee. “With White Rhino Chargers, we’re offering a fresh, vibrant alternative to traditional energy drinks — packed with real fruit flavors, natural caffeine, and a lot less sugar. It’s an exciting new chapter for our menu, and we’re proud to make these energy drinks a permanent part of the White Rhino experience.”