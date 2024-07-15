White Rhino Coffee, the community-focused concept offering craft coffee, housemade pastries and breakfast sandwiches is offering seasonal summer drinks and bites now through August 27. These limited-time items are available now through August 27 at all 13 DFW locations.

New summer drinks include the sweet and creamy Almond Apricot Latte and the refreshing Summer Berry Lemonade made with raspberry-infused lemonade topped with freeze dried raspberries.

If guests are looking for a sweet breakfast or snack, White Rhino has the Almond Apricot Loaf – almond loaf cake marbled with apricot preserves and topped with powdered sugar-dusted almond slices and more apricot marmalade; Summer Berry Pop Tart – flaky pop tart pastry filled with raspberry hibiscus compote, dipped in a hibiscus icing and drizzled with a raspberry icing; and Cookies & Cream Cookies – decadent homemade cookies packed with Oreo cookie pieces and oozing with gooey Oreo cream.

Indulge in these summer items at your nearest White Rhino locations.