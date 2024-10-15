White Rhino Coffee has opened a new location at their roastery, located at 1607 Fort Worth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208 in Oak Cliff. This latest café, situated within the company’s roastery, will offer customers traditional café offerings, experimental menu items for guests to sample and views of the inner workings of the roastery.

Chris Parvin, Founder of White Rhino Coffee & White Rhino Coffee Foundation says, “As always, we’re excited to share our craft drinks with customers but now we have made it more approachable by educatingcoffee enthusiasts to the growing, harvesting, and roasting process that spans the globe, makes up a multi-billion dollar industry, and involves hundreds of people from different countries and cultures.”

The intimate 900-square-foot cafe was designed by Forme Design, a DFW based design firm. The space captures an elevated industrial feel paying homage to the roastery. White Rhino intentionally designs each location with the community in mind, and the specialty coffee community is at the heart of this space.

Sarah Hunter, Designer at Forme Design explains, “As the heart of White Rhino’s Roastery, the new cafe highlights the balance between the scientific and artistic process of how White Rhino sources, tests, and roasts their beans. The design of the space echoes this dichotomy by balancing the hard surfaces of stainless steel and glass with natural woods and burlap.”

This location also features two murals designed by local artist, Caleb Bagby. One mural features a mirror of White Rhino’s custom coffee roaster which points out vital pieces of the roaster and how they function throughout the roasting process. It also features a visual progression of the bean as it is roasted.

The second mural tells the story of the coffee bean, from sourcing at the farm to what is brewed in your cup. Each step of the journey is broken down with visuals to help guests discover the complexity of each cup of specialty coffee.

Sara Escamilla, Chief Operations Officer of White Rhino Coffee says, “White Rhino Coffee has always been passionate about coffee education, and the new roastery café will offer all kinds of experiential learning opportunities to the public. These murals will be a great addition to the space.”

White Rhino Coffee exclusively sources specialty-grade coffee to provide guests with a “farm to cup” experience. The company emphasizes traceability, often sourcing beans directly from farmers and producers. By paying a premium for high-quality coffee, White Rhino ensures that farmers are fairly compensated, which contributes to the company’s sustainable practices.

Parvin explains, “To us at White Rhino Coffee, it’s not just about the product but the people involved. From the legacy farmers around the world who plant, water, grow the beans to those who harvest the beans, wash them and prepare them for roasting; then, to us as roasters and baristas – it’s about creating and selling a unique product that we then use to bring comfort and shelter to our fellow North Texans in need through the White Rhino Coffee Foundation.”

This White Rhino location will frequently host events to raise money for White Rhino Coffee Foundation. Stay tuned for these event details on White Rhino’s Instagram.

Roastery tours, which will begin in November, will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how White Rhino’s small-batch roasting process works. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore how the company customizes each roast to bring out the best flavors in every batch, whether a blend or a single-origin coffee. Roastery tours can be booked here.

White Rhino Coffee’s roastery cafe location is now open Monday through Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm.