White Rhino Coffee is launching its delectable fall menu on Friday, August 30 at all locations, featuring an array of seasonal drinks and treats. This year, White Rhino Coffee is not only offering menu items that capture the essence of autumn but also making a meaningful impact on the community through their new nonprofit organization, White Rhino Coffee Foundation.

In honor of North Texas Giving Day (September 1 – 19), proceeds from two standout items, the Chumpkin (Pumpkin Chai Latte) and the Millionaire’s Bar, will be donated through the White Rhino Coffee Foundation to support initiatives aimed at ending homelessness and hunger and providing aid to at-risk children. This special initiative will run throughout the entire month of September.

Fall Drink Items:

Chumpkin (Pumpkin Chai Latte): Back by popular demand, the Chumpkin is a fan-favorite pumpkin spiced chai latte that blends the cozy warmth of a traditional chai with the rich flavors of pumpkin spice. For those looking to kick it up a notch, the “Dirty Chumpkin” adds a double shot of espresso for an extra boost.

Spiced Mexican Mocha: This velvety mocha takes a bold turn with rich espresso, luscious Mexican chocolate, and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and a hint of chili.

Tamarind Cider: A refreshing twist on classic apple cider, this drink combines tart tamarind with sweet apple, spiced with cinnamon and cloves. Available hot or iced, it’s the perfect fall beverage, no matter the weather.

Fall Food Items:

Millionaire’s Bar: A decadent treat featuring a layer of velvety chocolate ganache, with tamarind bits for a tropical zing. Topped with a sprinkle of Tajín—a zesty chili-lime seasoning—this bar delivers a tantalizing balance of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors.

Mexican Chocolate Strudel: A delightful pastry filled with rich Abuelita Chocolate, buttery toffee bits, and a luscious cream cheese swirl. This strudel is a sweet twist on traditional flavors.

Pumpkin Loaf: A returning favorite, this thick slice of pumpkin-spiced bread is drizzled with sweet icing, making it the perfect companion to any fall beverage.

White Rhino Coffee encourages everyone to indulge in these limited-time offerings while making a positive impact in the community. The fall menu will be available at all White Rhino Coffee locations starting Friday, August 30.