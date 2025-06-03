White Rhino Coffee announces the grand opening of its newest location in the vibrant Cypress Waters development near DFW Airport on Wednesday, June 4. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, bringing its beloved craft coffee experience to one of North Texas’ premier mixed-use communities.

Located at 8955 Cypress Waters Blvd, Suite 102, Dallas, TX, the Cypress Waters coffee shop boasts a spacious 1,553-square-foot interior and an 887-square-foot covered patio that overlooks the lush greenery of Salazar Park. Designed with an airy, modern aesthetic and filled with natural light, the new location offers a welcoming environment ideal for casual meetups, remote work, or a moment of relaxation with expertly crafted beverages.

In addition to its café operations, this White Rhino Coffee is uniquely positioned adjacent to a state-of-the-art conference center, offering a dynamic pairing of quality coffee and professional meeting space. The facility is primed to host events, training sessions, and corporate gatherings—all with convenient access to White Rhino’s full menu and catering services.

“We’re excited to open our doors in such a dynamic and fast-growing area,” said Chris Parvin, Founder of White Rhino Coffee. “Cypress Waters offers a perfect blend of business and community, and we’re proud to provide a space where people can meet, work, and connect over a great cup of coffee.”

Guests visiting the new location can enjoy White Rhino’s full range of freshly brewed coffee, espresso drinks, teas, baked goods, scratch-made food items, and their new line of Chargers – a better-for-you alternative to traditional energy drinks, offering bold fruit flavors with significantly less sugar.With mobile ordering available, the café is ideal for a quick morning stop or a leisurely afternoon break.

“We’re thrilled to welcome White Rhino to Cypress Waters,” said Lucy Burns, Partner at Billingsley Company. “With the shop’s prime location next to our new conference center and in the heart of Salazar Park, it’s the perfect amenity for our tenants, residents, and visitors. The community will love the quality, convenience, and warmth White Rhino brings.”

The opening further enhances Cypress Waters’ reputation as a destination for business and lifestyle, with amenities that reflect modern values—walkable neighborhoods, rich green spaces, and innovative retail and dining experiences.