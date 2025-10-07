Whit’s Frozen Custard, headquartered in Independence, Kentucky, is bringing its rich, creamy custard to local pizza menus in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Donatos Pizza. Customers at 17 Donatos locations across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky can now enjoy Whit’s hand-crafted frozen custard alongside Donatos’ premium, Edge to Edge thin-crust pizzas.

The partnership marks a permanent menu addition, with the goal of delighting pizza and dessert lovers through dine-in, carryout, and delivery service. The initial menu features Whit’s most popular frozen custard flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Buckeye Madness, Cookies n’ Cream, and Black Raspberry Chip, available in pints. The menu could expand as the collaboration grows.

“This has been a dream in the making for two years, with the last seven months of focused planning to make it a reality,” said Bill Aseere, CEO of Whit’s Frozen Custard and owner of the 17 Donatos franchise locations. “Combining Whit’s custard with Donatos’ Edge to Edge pizzas allows us to share two premium products that customers already love, and we’re excited to see how our fans embrace it.”

Aseere sees the collaboration as a way to grow brand awareness for Whit’s while delivering a unique and enjoyable experience for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky customers. “This partnership isn’t just about menu items—it’s about creating memorable moments,” he said. “By bringing Whit’s custard to Donatos, we’re blending two fan favorites to create joyful experiences for families, friends, and dessert lovers. If this goes well, our goal is to bring the same joy to Donatos locations nationwide.”

The collaboration represents a unique opportunity to merge two regional favorites under Aseere’s leadership, giving customers a seamless combination of pizza and frozen custard while staying true to Whit’s mission: making every visit an opportunity to spread happiness and celebrate the communities it serves.