Whit’s Frozen Custard, the iconic Midwestern brand known for its irresistibly creamy, rich frozen custard, is embarking on an exciting new chapter. Bill Aseere, an experienced restaurant industry leader and CEO of Space Cowboys Restaurant Group, has acquired the Whit’s Frozen Custard franchise system, with the deal officially closing late last month. This marks a monumental moment for the brand, which has been serving its mouthwatering frozen custard for over two decades and is now ready to expand its reach.

Aseere brings a wealth of expertise to his new role as CEO. He is joined by friends and partners Michael Ash and Mark Halpin of Space Cowboys, who are committed to investing in Whit’s. Together, they form a leadership team with an unparalleled blend of expertise in restaurant operations, people management, technology and development.

From Local Favorite to National Powerhouse

Founded in 2003 by Chuck and Lisa Whitman in Granville, Ohio, Whit’s Frozen Custard has grown from a small neighborhood shop into a beloved regional institution, with 95 locations open across 11 states. The Whitmans, who combined Chuck’s expertise in the foodservice industry with Lisa’s knowledge of the ice cream business, perfected the recipe for frozen custard that has since captivated communities across the Midwest. Whit’s signature custard – rich, smooth and creamy – has earned the brand a loyal following, making it a must-visit destination for sweet treat lovers.

As the new CEO, Aseere is bringing a fresh vision to elevate Whit’s to even greater heights. With 28 years of experience in the restaurant industry, including running Space Cowboys, which operates 23 restaurants in the Cincinnati/NKY area and is the largest franchisee of Donatos Pizza, Aseere understands what it takes to grow a brand while maintaining a high level of quality. “Our goal is to honor the foundation that the Whitman’s laid while also elevating Whit’s Frozen Custard to the next level,” he said. “We are laser-focused on empowering our franchise partners with the tools and support they need to be successful, while delivering a consistent, outstanding experience for our customers.”

A New Leadership Team for Bold Growth

Aseere is joined by an impressive leadership team. Ash, the new Chief Information Officer, has 25 years of experience in IT, while Halpin, the new Chief Development officer, brings expertise from his time as a senior data analyst for the IRS. Kim Moistner-Bartlett will oversee their people as new Chief People Officer; Moistner-Bartlett was recently a C-suite employee for Kona Ice. Jessica Ross and her team at Martini Marketing will also be collaborating with Aseere and Whit’s Frozen Custard; Martini Marketing is already the agency of Record for Space Cowboys and Donatos Pizza Cincinnati, and the team has over 35 years of experience collectively in the frozen dessert industry as well.

Aseere also made an important decision the first hour on the job as he promoted Kaylyn Bemis, Chuck Whitman’s daughter and the brand’s former V.P of Operations, to the role of Chief Operating Officer. “It was important to me to keep the family legacy alive in the company,” Aseere explained. “Kaylyn’s deep knowledge of the operations, her dedication to the brand’s values, and her passion for the frozen custard made her the natural choice to help lead the brand into its next chapter.”

2025: A Year of Strategic Transformation

Whit’s Frozen Custard is poised for significant changes in 2025. Key initiatives include;

Logo Refresh: A sleek, modern update to represent the fun, vibrant, and family-friendly spirit of the brand.

A sleek, modern update to represent the fun, vibrant, and family-friendly spirit of the brand. App Development: A new loyalty program and online ordering platform designed to make enjoying Whit’s custard even more convenient and rewarding

A new loyalty program and online ordering platform designed to make enjoying Whit’s custard even more convenient and rewarding New Vendor Partnerships: Strategic collaborations to enhance product quality and operational efficiency, ensuring that every scoop of custard remains top-tier.

Strategic collaborations to enhance product quality and operational efficiency, ensuring that every scoop of custard remains top-tier. Flagship Store in Independence, KY: A cutting-edge prototype location that will serve as the brand’s new flagship and the headquarters for corporate offices and franchisee training.

This is especially meaningful for Aseere, as Space Cowboys’ very first store was located in Independence, KY – his hometown. “Independence is where our journey began as entrepreneurs in 2016, and we are thrilled to re-invest in the city that helped propel us to where we are today,” said Aseere.

The Future of Frozen Custard is Here

This marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for Whit’s Frozen Custard, and customers can look forward to even more exciting changes in the coming months as the company continues to innovate, expand, and, of course, serve the creamiest, most irresistible frozen custard around.