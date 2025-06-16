A new scoop of excitement is coming to Pickaway County just in time for summer. Whit’s Frozen Custard opened the doors to its brand-new Circleville location on Friday, June 13, at 910 Stoutsville Pike, welcoming customers with handcrafted frozen custard, locally inspired flavors, and a drive-thru window for sweet convenience.

The shop officially opened at 11 a.m. on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce.

Owned and operated by two local couples — Dom and Lisa Russo and Tony and Lora Rowe — this marks the group’s first business venture together. “Our friendship started on the sidelines of soccer fields while our kids played, and over the years, we dreamed of opening something special for this community,” said Lisa Russo. “When we discovered Whit’s and what it stands for — family, quality, and hometown pride — we knew it was the right fit for Circleville.”

Strategically located across from the Pickaway County Fairgrounds and just a short distance from Circleville High School and Ohio Christian University, the new location offers a drive-thru and easy access for students, families, and fairgoers alike.

The Circleville store will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with hours subject to adjustment as the shop settles into its rhythm.

In addition to over 300 rotating custard flavors throughout the year, the Circleville team is excited to offer three exclusive menu items inspired by the local community:

The Jan – Raspberry, Hot Fudge, and Macadamia Nuts, named in honor of Conchata Ferrell, the beloved actress and Circleville native.

Tiger Delight – Brownie Bites, Hot Fudge, and Chopped Nuts, a nod to Circleville High School’s mascot.

Trailblazer Gem – Hot Fudge, Hot Caramel, and Pecans, celebrating Ohio Christian University’s mascot.

“We’re proud to root this business in the people and places that make Circleville unique,” said Lora Rowe. “This shop is for the students grabbing a treat after school, the families heading to the fair, and the neighbors who want a place that feels like home.”

For Bill Aseere, Whit’s new CEO, the Circleville location marks an especially meaningful milestone. “This is the first store to open since I stepped into this role, and I can’t think of a better place to start,” Aseere said. “We’re thrilled to welcome Lisa, Dom, Lora, and Tony into the Whit’s family. Their heart for the community and commitment to creating something special is exactly what makes our brand so strong. We’re excited to bring Whit’s to more towns like Circleville — where community comes first and every scoop tells a story.”

The Whit’s Circleville team invites the community to stop by, try a new flavor, and celebrate the start of something sweet. You can also follow the store on Facebook to keep up-to-date with all the weekly flavors and other news.