Whit’s Frozen Custard is now open in Downtown Woodstock, welcoming guests to enjoy its handcrafted frozen custard at 8200 Main Street, Suite 1104. The shop, which began serving the community earlier this summer, is already becoming a go-to destination for families, friends, and frozen custard lovers throughout the region.

The Woodstock location is owned and operated by residents Andrew and Anne Stair, who have called Woodstock home for more than a decade. Anne, a veteran school psychologist, and Andrew, a seasoned finance professional, have long been active members of the community, supporting local schools, athletic leagues, and neighborhood improvement efforts.

“We’ve always loved what Whit’s stands for — a commitment to quality, family, and building local connections,” said Andrew. Anne added, “Bringing this brand to Downtown Woodstock is about more than serving great frozen custard. It’s about contributing to a place that’s already given so much to our family.”

The Stairs chose to open their store in Adair Park, a new development designed to foster connection through dining, events, and public gathering spaces. The shop sits near Woodstock’s historic railroad line and is surrounded by trails, parks, restaurants, and the city amphitheater — all within walking distance.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Andrew and Anne to the Whit’s family,” said Bill Aseere, CEO of Whit’s Frozen Custard. “Their commitment to community and enthusiasm for our brand make them ideal ambassadors for what Whit’s is all about. We’re confident Woodstock will love what they’re bringing to town.”

Since opening, the Stairs have been engaging with their neighbors, sponsoring local youth sports like Impact Soccer and Hobgood Baseball, and inviting the community to share in Whit’s tradition of fresh-made custard served with a smile.

Open year-round, the store’s regular hours are Sunday through Thursday from noon until 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. In true Whit’s fashion, the Woodstock shop serves more than 300 rotating flavors throughout the year. With input from their community, the Stairs have also created locally inspired signature items including Main Street Madness, Downtown Delight, Woodstock Gem, and Rocky Railroad. Kids are sure to love the Dirty Worm Sundae, and custom Whitsers — made to order with any topping combination — remain a fan favorite.

“This has already become a place for neighbors to connect, kids to celebrate after the game, and families to create new traditions,” Anne said. “We’re grateful for the warm welcome and can’t wait to keep serving this community we love.”