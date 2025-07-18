Something sweet is coming to downtown Grove City. Whit’s Frozen Custard is set to open its newest location on Friday, July 18, at 3968 Broadway, welcoming customers into a beautifully restored space that once served as a neighborhood bank — and now promises to be your new favorite stop for handcrafted frozen custard.

The new store is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Jeff and Heather Van Cleef and Ryan Tober, who bring experience from the restaurant and business world into their first Whit’s venture. “We may be new to frozen custard, but we know what it means to serve a community — and we’re excited to become part of this one,” said Jeff Van Cleef. “We’ve always loved the energy of Grove City, and we can’t wait to bring Whit’s there.”

The Grove City shop will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., giving visitors plenty of time to grab a cone, a Whitser, or a sundae after dinner or a walk around town. Guests are encouraged to follow the store’s Facebook page and Instagram to stay in the know about weekly flavors as well as possible contests and other news.

The store’s setting makes it especially unique. Housed in a historic building on Broadway, the space retains its original charm while offering all the signature elements that Whit’s fans know and love — friendly service, creamy frozen custard made fresh daily, and a rotating lineup of more than 300 seasonal flavors throughout the year.

Whit’s is proud to showcase flavors inspired by the community. The Beulah Delight features rich brownies, hot fudge, and chopped nuts for a classic indulgence. The Broadway Gem blends pecans, fudge, and caramel for a perfectly sweet and nutty combination. For a fruit-forward option, the Grove Berry Crunch combines raspberry, fudge, and macadamia nuts in every spoonful. These locally inspired creations offer a delicious taste of hometown flavor in every bite.

Whit’s CEO Bill Aseere, who recently took the helm of the company, is particularly excited about this newest addition. “Grove City represents everything we love about growing the Whit’s brand — passionate local owners, a strong community, and a place with real personality,” said Aseere. “We’re proud to welcome Jeff, Heather, and Ryan to our growing family of franchise owners. Their passion for great service and strong local roots is exactly what Whit’s is all about.”

The Whit’s Grove City team invites the community to stop by, explore the new space, and enjoy a scoop of something sweet in the heart of town.