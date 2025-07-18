Whit’s Frozen Custard is bringing more homemade happiness to the Lowcountry with the grand opening of its newest location in West Ashley on Friday, July 18. Located at 3863 W Ashley Circle, Suite 200, the shop is the second Whit’s to open in the Charleston area, following the community’s warm embrace of the James Island shop.

The West Ashley store features indoor seating and a cozy back patio—perfect for cooling off with a signature Whitser, indulging in a Whittie, or trying customer favorites like Chucktown Madness and Holy City Delight. Summer hours are 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with regular hours of 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. resuming after Labor Day.

Behind the counter is a team rooted in Charleston and passionate about creating a place for people to connect. Brothers Brent and Matt Gould, along with Matt’s wife Melissa, are the local owners turning their shared love for frozen custard into a growing family business. After falling in love with Whit’s in Jacksonville, Florida—the trio decided that Charleston was the perfect place to chase their dream of creating a place where friends and families could gather over sweet treats.

“Charleston has always meant so much to our family,” said Matt Gould, franchise partner. “Opening our second Whit’s here in West Ashley is more than just expanding—we’re building a place where memories are made, one scoop at a time. We’re excited to continue serving the community that welcomed us with open arms.”

Whit’s Frozen Custard is known for its made-fresh-daily custard, quality ingredients, and rotating flavor calendar. Each shop is locally owned and operated, with a focus on delivering exceptional service in a welcoming environment.

“This team truly understands what Whit’s is all about—family, community, and quality,” said Bill Aseere, CEO of Whit’s Frozen Custard. “We’re proud to see their footprint grow in Charleston and can’t wait to see what’s next for them.”

Stop by the West Ashley Whit’s to experience handcrafted frozen custard and a whole lot of Southern charm. Follow along on Instagram for updates on daily and weekly flavors, special treats, and all things Whit’s.