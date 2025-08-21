Sweet news is swirling in West Boca. Whit’s Frozen Custard, known for its rich, made-fresh-daily frozen custard and family-friendly charm, has opened a new location at 19635 State Road 7 this week—bringing handcrafted happiness to a part of town that’s been asking for it for years.

This is the third Whit’s location owned and operated by Sara and Miles Weber, who have deep roots in South Florida and a growing passion for the Whit’s brand. Since opening their first Boca Raton location in 2019 and expanding to Delray in 2021, the Webers have built a strong following of custard lovers throughout the region.

“We’ve heard the same thing for years – ‘when are you coming to West Boca?’” said Sara Weber, franchise owner. “Well, we’re finally here, and we can’t wait to welcome longtime fans and new faces to this location. For us, Whit’s has always been about family, and this new shop is an extension of that.”

Whit’s in West Boca is truly a family affair. Sara recently retired from a 20+ year career in sales and trading to focus on the business full time, and the entire Weber crew is involved. Miles’ sister, Emily, helps manage the shops, and their two sons, Nathan and Andrew, are hands-on behind the counter.

The new store is open daily from noon to 9:30 p.m. To celebrate the grand opening, customers can look out for a coupon arriving by mail.

Fans can expect Whit’s signature menu favorites, including the ever-popular Buckeye Madness—a decadent swirl of chocolate and peanut butter that’s a consistent crowd-pleaser. As with all Whit’s locations, the frozen custard is made fresh on-site daily and served with warmth and care in a welcoming, community-centered atmosphere.

“Sara and Miles are an incredible example of what Whit’s is all about,” said Bill Aseere, CEO of Whit’s Frozen Custard. “They’ve built something special in South Florida—stores that are rooted in family, service, and great custard. We’re proud to see them grow, and we know West Boca is going to love having Whit’s in the neighborhood.”