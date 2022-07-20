Wicked Lick Looks to Break Into South Florida Market

Wicked Lick, an all-natural liquid nitrogen crafted ice cream company revolutionizing how we interact with ice cream, is looking to break into the South Florida market by announcing expansion plans for the Tampa and St. Pete area. Driven by their passion to provide an enticing experience unlike any other ice cream shop, the brand is specifically eyeing Tampa and St. Pete for development, searching for operators who are looking to bring an exciting concept to their area.

Wicked Lick has flourished in its home city of Key West, Florida, prompting the brand to bring their unique experience to even more customers. Founded in 2018 by John Smotryski and Amanda Velazquez, Wicked Lick has come to set itself apart and become a novelty in itself.

The defining components of Wicked Lick include its use of liquid nitrogen, making ice cream in small batches, and its eye-catching merchandise. Using liquid nitrogen to freeze their freshly made creams at 321 degrees below zero, Wicked Lick has found that the technique enhances the flavor and delivers a taste unlike anything else. Additionally, the brand has become the first ever hybrid liquid nitrogen ice cream shop through its use of small batches. Crafting ice cream in small batches takes nearly half the liquid nitrogen and requires less time to serve their customers, translating into a successful business model that has fueled the brand’s growth. To top it off, Wicked Lick sports the slogan “If you don’t lick it, someone else will”, not only causing their merchandise sales to skyrocket but increase the brand’s awareness as a whole.

“We’ve worked hard to continually adapt and create a brand that stands out. In addition to our major differentiators, we make exceptional ice cream. It’s as simple as that,” says Smotryski. “We only use fresh ingredients like real dairy, cane sugar and all natural ingredients. This creates vibrant flavors accompanied by a rich, creamy consistency. Every customer that walks in our doors is left with a lasting memory that keeps them coming back for more. This is a one-of-a-kind experience that is bigger than Key West and we can’t wait to share it with more and more communities.”

Tampa and St. Pete’s impressive growth in recent years positions the city as the perfect location to incorporate the emerging brand. Reports note that Florida's population grew by 2.7 million — or 14.6% — between 2010 and 2020, with Tampa growing 20.78% and St. Pete 9.29% during that time frame. Wicked Lick presents the opportunity for entrepreneurs in Tampa and St. Pete looking to not only fulfill their dreams of owning a business, but who are looking to leave their mark.

"We started Wicked Lick with a vision of creating a place that would welcome and entice the community on a daily basis,” adds Velazquez. “I look forward to coming into the shop every morning and interacting with our guests, seeing the joy on their faces when the liquid nitrogen puffs into the air or taking a bite of their treat is so fulfilling. We are ready to find partners that are looking to spread that happiness we feel every day.”

Wicked Lick is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners throughout South Florida, with the goal of awarding ten licenses by the end of 2022. The ideal candidate will have previous business management experience and is passionate about creating a business that they can be hands on with. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Wicked Lick location ranges from $211,500 - $341,200.