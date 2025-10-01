Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, today announced that shoppers in California and Nevada will soon be able to get a taste of the company’s iconic Corn Dogs, enjoyed right in their own home whenever they’d like.

It’s all thanks to a partnership with Golden West Food Group, which is known for bringing a taste of some of the most iconic brands to grocers through its innovative product development and premium manufacturing.

Beginning in October, more than 500 grocery stores across California and Nevada, including The Save Mart Companies’ three banners; Save Mart, FoodMaxx, and Lucky, plus Albertsons and Vons locations will offer the following Wienerschnitzel-branded products in the frozen food aisle:

Original Corn Dogs

Chili Cheese Flavored Corn Dogs (a retail exclusive)

“Our corn dogs are perfect for a meal or quick snack, and we’re excited to partner with Albertsons and Save Mart Brands to give people a first taste of them at retail,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel’s Chief Marketing Officer.