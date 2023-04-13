Wienerschnitzel Inks 15-Unit Deal in Ecuador

Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, is on a global growth trajectory and bringing its fan-favorite hot dogs to Ecuador, officially marking the brand’s entrance into South America. Esteemed businessman and trusted entrepreneurial partner Andres Sotomayor is at the forefront of the expansion, spearheading the 15-unit development deal.

“2023 is going to be a breakthrough year for Wienerschnitzel—we’re beyond excited to launch in South America and have a robust pipeline to exceed our growth goals,” says Werner Glass, head of International Franchise Development. “We attribute much of this development and success to our ease of operations and profitability-focused model for attracting the interest of established entrepreneurs like Andres.”

The first location in Ecuador is currently being built in the city of Guayaquil, with a planned opening this summer. The brand will then open another 14 restaurants in Ecuador over the next 5 years.

“With simple operations, low food costs and a unique menu that doesn’t compete in the burger, chicken, taco or pizza segment, Wienerschnitzel is a proven, profitable franchise investment that continues to lead the industry in helping entrepreneurs open successful restaurants,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “Many potential franchisees in Latin America are excited to add Wienerschnitzel to their portfolio.”

Wienerschnitzel offers one of the most distinctive and delicious menus in the industry. Celebrated for its world-famous Chili Dogs, Corn Dogs, Chili Cheese Fries, beverages and creamy Tastee Freez soft serve desserts, it continues to capture the heart and appetite of customers. With the opportunity to provide its famous hot dogs to more people throughout the world, Wienerschnitzel’s expansion into Ecuador will establish a base to expand throughout Latin America.

For nearly 60 years, Wienerschnitzel has proven to be a model of success and a profitable business opportunity. Thanks to its strong operating practices and committed leadership team, franchisees experienced record high sales even despite the challenges of the pandemic. Its flexible store designs, superior training in addition to strong leadership and consumer demand make it an attractive opportunity for investors. Likewise, these potential franchisees will be a part of a family business, with ongoing support from Wienerschnitzel’s parent company, the Galardi Group, Inc.

“We are excited to share our recipes with Ecuador and beyond. There’s nothing like our Corn Dog, Chili Dog, or Chili Cheese Fries in the market,” explains Koegeboehn. “We believe the restaurants will be a huge success as we bring the flavors of California to Latin America.”

There are nearly 350 franchised Wienerschnitzel locations in operation throughout 10 states, more than 50 units in various stages of development across the United States and further expansion plans underway internationally. Wienerscnitzel is looking for those who are experienced multi-unit restaurant operators to be a part of its franchise family.