Wienerschnitzel Inks 20-Unit Arkansas Deal

Wienerschnitzel announced an exclusive development agreement with Tejas Dogs, LLC, to build 20 new Wienerschnitzel restaurants throughout Arkansas over the next 12 years. The Tejas Dogs agreement follows a separate 20-unit announcement by the brand in 2020 to develop throughout Louisiana and paves the way for Wienerschnitzel to further expand its footprint throughout Southern and Midwestern states. There are already plans to begin building three stores in northwest Arkansas to jumpstart the development schedule.

“With personal roots in Arkansas paired with our extensive business experience, we found the perfect match with Wienerschnitzel and their unique franchise model,” says Brian Shinall, business manager for Tejas Dogs. “As we examined many [quick-service] diversification opportunities for our business portfolio, Wienerschnitzel captured our attention with its recipe for success spanning six decades, including low food costs, simple operations, strong corporate support and the entirely underserved markets in Arkansas; and let’s not forget America’s love of hot dogs.”

Since 1961, Wienerschnitzel has become the nation’s largest hot dog quick-service chain, and with the combination of iconic Tastee Freez ice cream treats, the franchise has seen double-digit sales increases over the past two years, and 11 years of consecutive same-store sales growth. As record sales continue, Wienerschnitzel is actively targeting expansion in new regions that have been identified as prime markets for the brand and its menu offerings.

“We’re confident the team at Tejas Dogs will successfully lead Wienerschnitzel into Arkansas with unrelenting drive, market expertise and vision,” says Ted Milburn, director of franchise development for Wienerschnitzel. “Wienerschnitzel is at the top of a very special segment that has withstood the test of time and is only getting better with age. As we continue to experience unparalleled growth and expand our franchise family, there has never been a better time to partner with Wienerschnitzel.”

With a refreshed focus on franchise expansion, Wienerschnitzel is aggressively pursuing new growth via multiunit partnerships and area development programs. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Wienerschnitzel continues to experience systemwide sales increases through its already popular drive-thru, delivery, and family-friendly meal options. Wienerschnitzel currently has more than 330 franchise locations in 10 states.