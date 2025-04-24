Wienerschnitzel, the World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain, is introducing Southern Bird Dogs at its more than 300 restaurants nationwide on April 28. As a company known for its craveable American food, Wienerschnitzel looked to a uniquely delicious South Carolina dish for inspiration, Bird Dogs, which are crispy fried chicken tenders served on hot dog buns, with any number of toppings.

Each of Wienerschnitzel’s Southern Bird Dogs start with a marinated chicken breast tender coated in a signature crunchy breading, then placed in a hot dog bun. Southern Bird Dogs come in three flavors:

Bacon Ranch – Served with a chicken breast tender, diced bacon, 2 slices of tomato and ranch

– Served with a chicken breast tender, diced bacon, 2 slices of tomato and ranch Buffalo Ranch – Served with a chicken breast tender, 2 slices of tomato, ranch and buffalo sauce

– Served with a chicken breast tender, 2 slices of tomato, ranch and buffalo sauce BBQ – Served with a chicken breast tender, grilled onions, pickle spear and BBQ sauce

Along with Southern Bird Dogs, guests can also enjoy the following chicken items and combos:

Tenders ordered on their own a la carte

Regular Combo – 2 Tenders, Regular Fries and dipping sauce

Large Combo – 4 Tenders, Large Fries and 2 dipping sauces

“South Carolina is known for its Southern Bird Dogs. Since they are served in hot dog buns, we felt like this was the perfect way to introduce chicken at our restaurants. Once we tried them, we knew we had a winner,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel’s Chief Marketing Officer.