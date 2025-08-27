Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, which proudly serves craveable American Food featuring hot dogs crafted in family-owned production facilities, today announced the launch of its All-American Deals promotion, offering guests unbeatable value with three meal combos priced at just $4, $6, and $8.

Available for a limited time starting September 1, All-American Deals bring together Wienerschnitzel favorites, bundled together to please both cravings and budgets.

All-American Deals include:

$4 – 2 Corn Dogs & Small Fries

$6 – 2 Chili Cheese Dogs & Chili Cheese Fries

$8 – 2 Corn Dogs, 2 Chili Dogs & Chili Cheese Fries

“Wienerschnitzel is all about serving craveable American food at a great value, and All-American Deals deliver exactly that,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel’s Chief Marketing Officer. “These combos showcase our most iconic menu items at price points that make it easy for everyone to enjoy America’s favorite hot dogs this Labor Day and beyond.”

Available at participating Wienerschnitzel restaurants nationwide, All-American Deals can be redeemed in-restaurant, through the drive-thru, or to-go.

To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

*No substitutions. Limited time only, at participating locations. Tax extra.