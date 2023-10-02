Wienerschnitzel Launches Bratwurst in Honor of Oktoberfest

Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest and leading hot dog franchise, announced a new limited-time menu offering officially launching on October 2.



Available at all Wienerschnitzel locations throughout the fall season, hot dog lovers can try the award-winning brand’s Bratwurst in honor of Oktoberfest. The Bratwurst is equipped with an elevated flavor profile, featuring bold, smoky tastes and hints of garlic and herb. Guests are also able to customize their Bratwurst, topping it with either the classic mustard and grilled onions, or Wienerschnitzel’s signature Kraut and chili.



Wienerschnitzel keeps bringing back the Bratwurst as a limited-time offering during Oktoberfest due to high guest demand. The introduction of exclusive menu offerings allows Wienerschnitzel to connect with new demographics across the brand’s growing cult-following, with consumers highlighting convenience and menu innovation as key factors in their decision to dine with a brand.



“As we continue to expand into even more communities globally, it’s a top priority for us to provide guests with celebratory and exciting menu items,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Galardi Group, the parent company for Wienerschnitzel. “By giving our guests limited-time offerings, we’re able to keep them engaged with what’s coming next, while also catering to widespread consumer needs for increased menu innovation. Not only this, but the Bratwurst in particular has been a fan-favorite since its inception, so we’re happy to be able to bring it back in honor of Oktoberfest.”



The Bratwurst announcement comes shortly after Wienerschnitzel opened its second Arkansas location in 60 days, a feat not often accomplished in the restaurant industry. The record-breaking Arkansas openings are continuing to fuel the brand’s nationwide expansion efforts, with states west of the Mississippi being priority markets.



There are nearly 350 franchised Wienerschnitzel locations in operation throughout 10 states, more than 50 units in various stages of development across the United States and further expansion plans underway internationally. Wienerschnitzel is looking for those who are experienced multi-unit restaurant operators to be a part of its franchise family.