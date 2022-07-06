Wienerschnitzel Offers BOGO Veggie Dog Deal for National Hot Dog Month

July is National Hot Dog Month and for years carnivores have been celebrating by enjoying their favorite hot dogs throughout the month. Now that Wienerschnitzel has added plant-based hot dogs, vegetarians can join in on the festivities. To celebrate this milestone, Wienerschnitzel is offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer when customers order a Veggie Dog at wienerschnitzel.com. Customers just need to use the promo code VEGGIE at checkout. This offer is good for both pick-up and delivery through July 31st.

“It’s exciting to be able to invite vegetarians to join in the celebration of National Hot Dog Month,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel.

The BOGO offer is good for any Wienerschnitzel Veggie Dog served in three mouthwatering ways. There’s the traditional Backyard Veggie Dog, topped with tomato, a pickle spear, ketchup, mustard and American cheese. The scrumptious Chicago Veggie Dog with mustard, pickle spear, tomato, onion, relish, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt. Lastly, the savory Barbeque Veggie Dog with BBQ sauce, pickle spear and chopped onions. Let the celebrations begin.