Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, will open its first location in Central Omaha.

The long-anticipated Wienerschnitzel restaurant will be conveniently situated at 3401 South 72nd St., Suite 101 near Interstate 80, providing easy access for locals and visitors alike. With proximity to the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the vibrant Aksarben Village—home to farmer’s markets, concerts, and community events—the location promises to become a hotspot for families and food enthusiasts.

Founded in 1961, Wienerschnitzel has become synonymous with high-quality American comfort food, led by its signature chili recipe—a bean-free classic that has been a favorite for decades. The Omaha location’s menu will feature fan favorites, including Chili Cheese Dogs, Junkyard Dogs, Chili Cheese Fries, and refreshing Southern Lemonades. Guests can also indulge in the Tastee Freez dessert line, offering everything from chocolate-dipped cones to sundaes and shakes.

“As Omaha natives, we’re thrilled to bring a unique concept like Wienerschnitzel to our community,” said Rachel Steier, co-owner of the new Wienerschnitzel location who will operate the restaurant alongside her husband, John. “The brand’s family-friendly atmosphere and iconic menu are exactly what Omaha needs. We’re excited to introduce this beloved brand to Nebraska and look forward to serving our neighbors for years to come.”

This Omaha location represents a new chapter for Wienerschnitzel in Nebraska, further solidifying its development agenda in the Midwest. Already beloved in neighboring states, the iconic hot dog franchise continues to grow strategically within the region, bringing its celebrated menu and decades-long tradition to more communities.

“We’re proud to add the Steier’s in Nebraska to our growing footprint in the Midwest,” said Ted Milburn, Director of Franchise Development. “We’ve seen incredible enthusiasm for the brand as we continue to expand into new markets, and Omaha’s love for quality food makes it the perfect home for our first Nebraska location. The Steier’s are top-notch additions to the team and we look forward to serving the community and becoming a staple for families and friends.”

Drive-thru, online ordering, and delivery services will be available for added convenience. Online orders can be placed at order.wienerschnitzel.com.