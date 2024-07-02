Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, opened its latest location in the Lone Star State on June 29.

Conveniently located at 12610 State Street, Horizon City, TX 79928 this restaurant is locally owned and operated by Evan Carbonell, and will serve the greater El Paso region, especially within the Horizon City community.



“We are thrilled with the community’s reception to our new Wienerschnitzel opening,” said Carbonell. “Wienerschnitzel is an iconic legacy brand that has been in Texas for over 50-years – and it’s clear that Horizon City was a perfect match. This is a brand that just keeps growing because of its amazing food, reasonable prices and nostalgic feeling. We’re excited to continue this momentum as we welcome our beloved guests during National Hot Dog Month.”

As the premier hot dog franchise in the nation, Wienerschnitzel continues to blaze a trail of expansion and growth. The brand is expected to open another Texas location in Pharr later this month, and another new opening in Fountain, Colorado around the same time.

“Wienerschnitzel continues to expand, and with each new location the interest in our brand continues to grow,” said Ted Milburn, US Director of Franchise Development. “We welcome hot dog lovers to keep an eye out for more locations opening soon as we continue connecting with local operators to bring the people what they want – Wienerschnitzel!’



There are 340 franchised Wienerschnitzel locations in operation throughout 12 states, and more than 40 units in various stages of development across the United States and further expansion internationally. Wienerschnitzel is looking for experienced restaurant operators, and affluent entrepreneurs to be a part of its franchise family.