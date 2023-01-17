Wienerschnitzel Rolls Out Franchise Incentive Program

Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, has proudly debuted a limited-time franchise incentive program. The newly launched ‘Hot Dogs for Profits’ initiative is designed to attract qualified franchisees eager to be part of the legacy brand’s aggressive U.S. expansion. Hot Dogs for Profits also aims to bolster the chain’s aggressive 2023 expansion goals, which includes growth opportunities throughout the Midwest and in select Southern states. 2022 marked the chain’s 12th consecutive year of same-store sales growth, underscoring continued, consistent momentum for the 60-year-old hot dog brand.

“With simple operations, low food costs and a unique menu that doesn’t compete in the burger, chicken, tacos or pizza segments, Wienerschnitzel has proven to be a profitable franchise investment that continues to lead the industry in helping entrepreneurs open successful restaurants,” says Ted Milburn, Director of Franchise Development for Wienerschnitzel. “The new Hot Dogs for Profits incentive program significantly lowers the cost of entry for prospective franchisees eager to turn hot dogs into financial gains.”

Offering highly attractive, discounted incentives for three-store agreements, the limited-time Hot Dogs for Profits program targets well-qualified candidates looking to expand the beloved hot dog franchise into new markets, with exclusivity. The three-store new market agreement incentives include a $64,000 development and franchisee fee for all three stores and reduced royalties that begin at one percent for the first year, then increase to two percent, three percent, four percent and five percent for year five and beyond. There is also a $20,000 direct local marketing spend from Galardi Group Inc. for the first store, and the inclusion of a $5,000 owner or general manager training fee for all three stores. For single-unit agreements in existing markets, incentives include discounted royalties for the first two years, a direct local marketing spend from Galardi Group Inc. and a $5,000 owner or general manager training fee. Terms and conditions apply for both agreements.

In the past year, Wienerschnitzel has signed multi-unit franchise agreements in new markets, including the state of Arkansas; Boise, Idaho; Omaha, Nebraska; and Texas’ Rio Grande Valley – all of which are slated to open their first stores in 2023.

“2023 is projected to be a banner year for Wienerschnitzel in terms of franchise growth and development, and we are beyond excited to usher in what is expected to be a history-making year for the brand,” says J.R. Galardi, President and CEO of Galardi Group Inc. “As we buckle up for a busy 2023, we are immensely proud of our advancements that continue to streamline our operations and profitability model for our dedicated franchisees.”

There are nearly 350 franchised Wienerschnitzel locations in operation throughout 10 states, with more than 50 units in various stages of development across the U.S.