Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, which proudly serves craveable American Food featuring hot dogs crafted in family-owned, American production facilities, today announced it is continuing its legacy of offering the best deal in the country on National Hot Dog Day. That’s because on July 16, guests can get 4 of Wienerschnitzel’s iconic Chili Dogs for just $4.*

Available in-restaurant at the more than 300 Wienerschnitzel restaurants across the country, the deal is redeemable for dine-in, to go or through the drive-thru.

“Wienerschnitzel is synonymous with craveable American food in the U.S.A, and there’s no better way to celebrate on our biggest day of the year, National Hot Dog Day, than by giving our fans an unbeatable deal,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our Chili Dogs are iconic comfort food among our longtime guests, and we hope everyone comes out early to get a taste.”

To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

*No substitutions. Original Chili Dogs only. Must buy multiples of 4 for sale price. July 16, 2025 only. At participating locations. Cheese extra. Tax extra.