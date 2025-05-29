Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, has been driving growth throughout its 60+ year legacy. The brand announced it will soon add restaurants to multiple Walmart stores, fueling expansion into target markets through non-traditional avenues.

The brand’s growth inside Walmart locations will start with six restaurants, each owned and operated by local high-caliber franchisees. These restaurants will open within Walmart locations in Puyallup, WA, Alamogordo, NM, Tempe, AZ, Reno, NV, Colorado Springs, CO and Bakersfield, CA by fall of 2025.

The move sparks a new focus on non-traditional growth for Wienerschnitzel. Supporting this expansion and fueling the brand’s momentum are strategic new hires like Shak Turner, the brand’s newest Director of Franchise Expansion. Joining the team in March, her main focus will be driving growth across non-traditional formats and attracting high-ranking multi-unit franchise candidates.

“Wienerschnitzel has spent decades building a strong reputation, especially on the West Coast, and this expansion into Walmart stores signifies a new era of growth for the brand,” said Turner. “It’s clear Wienerschnitzel’s unique concept fills a specific void for multi-brand franchisees looking to grow their portfolios, which is one of the elements that attracted me to the brand initially. I’m thrilled to join this amazing team and play a part in spearheading initiatives and newpartnerships, which will no doubt catapult the brand to new markets.”

Beyond Walmart, Wienerschnitzel is actively pursuing a range of non-traditional venues to broaden its reach through development opportunities in high-traffic environments like airports, military bases, theme parks, food courts, and convenience stores. By targeting these strategic locations, the legacy brand continues to evolve its footprint and demonstrate the flexibility of its business model.

“I’ve been with Wienerschnitzel for over a decade now, and I’ve seen firsthand the immense growth and evolution it has undergone,” said Ted Milburn, Director of Franchise Development. “These non-traditional formats allow us to modernize our footprint, bring our iconic flavors to new audiences, and reinforce the brand’s relevance in today’s evolving retail and dining landscape. Growing inside these Walmart locations significantly expands our reach and opens the door for franchisees to tap into high-traffic locations with built-in demand.”

The Wienerschnitzel locations inside these six Walmart stores will all feature the brand’s full menu, including iconic items like the Chili Cheese Dog, Junkyard Dog, chili cheese fries, jalapeño poppers, and Tastee Freez soft serve desserts. As the brand looks to scale its presence, these partnerships provide a blueprint for future growth while maintaining its iconic brand appeal.

There are 340 franchised Wienerschnitzel locations in operation throughout 13 states and more than 50 units in various stages of development across the United States. Wienerschnitzel is looking for experienced multi-unit operators, and highly successful entrepreneurs to be a part of its franchise family.