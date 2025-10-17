Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, will soon celebrate the grand opening of its newest Phoenix-area restaurant. Located at 17063 West Greenway Road, Suite 100, in the Fry’s Marketplace shopping center, this marks the third Arizona Wienerschnitzel/Hamburger Stand for the Hernandez family, husband and wife Moses and Brianna and Moses’ brother, Vee. While the restaurant will be open for business this coming Monday the 20th, the grand opening will be Saturday the 25th beginning 10:00am, with free food and swag being given away all day. Daily hours of operation 10:00am until 12:00am midnight.

“Our family has been in the Wienerschnitzel business for 25 years, when my husband and his brother started as cooks, eventually working their way up to owning a restaurant,” said Brianna Hernandez, co-owner of the restaurant. “We live in Surprise, and Vee lives just down the road in El Mirage, so being able to feed our community with delicious food at a great value is deeply personal to us.”

Founded in 1961, Wienerschnitzel has become synonymous with high-quality American comfort food, led by its signature chili recipe—a bean-free classic that has been a favorite for decades. The Surprise location’s menu will feature fan favorites, including Chili Cheese Dogs, Junkyard Dogs, Chili Cheese Fries, and refreshing Southern Lemonades. Guests can also indulge in the Tastee Freez dessert line, offering everything from chocolate-dipped cones to sundaes and shakes. Drive-thru, online ordering and delivery will be available at this location, with delivery available 2-4 weeks after grand opening, and online orders can be placed at https://order.wienerschnitzel.com/