Wing It On! Adds 'Chicken Nuggz' to Menu

Wing It On! has a new crowd favorite that’s giving fans more to cheer about through football season 2021. Today, the brand known for wings and wiches announced a new option: boneless chicken nuggz.

The new, easy-to-eat, mess-free nuggz are a permanent addition to the menu, and are now available to fans instore, online, on the WIO! mobile app as well as 3rd party delivery sites DoorDash and Uber Eats. The bite size option, perfect for gameday or even on-the-go comes in either 10, 20 or 30 pieces and can be tossed in any of Wing It On!’s 18 lip-smacking sauces and six rubs. Fans can also opt to dunk their snack-size chicken in a variety of popular dipping sauces

“We like to stay on the cutting edge of menu innovation to keep our offerings fresh for our fans. After doing our due diligence perfecting the flavor and texture, it’s time to release our nuggz to the masses,” says Matt Ensero, CEO and founder of Wing It On! “They pack the same crispy, juicy and flavorful punch as our classic wings, thigh wings and tenders, and we know that even skeptics are sure to love our nuggz too.”

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and poorly designed take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have experienced the true buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings, Wing It On! also serves chicken sandwiches and customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship on September 5 held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts.