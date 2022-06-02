Wing It On! Appoints Co-Founder Justin Egan CMO

Wing It On! announced the hire of brand co-founder Justin Egan to a full-time role leading its marketing and technology efforts.

As the CMO and Head of Restaurant Technology, Egan, who has held the title in a part-time capacity since 2018, is responsible for the long-term marketing strategy and franchise growth of Wing It On!, implementing tactics to support existing franchisees in their local markets and further positioning the brand as a leader in the category through system-wide marketing campaigns. Using a mix of innovative social media influencer tactics and targeted messaging through digital channels like email and app push notifications, Egan has developed and executed the launch strategy for a suite of recent menu innovations and LTO’s such as Nuggz, Thigh Wings and WIO!’s newest creation – Dumplings.

From a technology and user experience perspective Egan has helped build valuable service features that differentiate the Wing It On! in-store and digital experience, such as frictionless mobile and online ordering capabilities, an omni-channel customer loyalty program and a seamless third-party delivery strategy ensuring a consistent ordering experience no matter how or where guests order from.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for quite some time now,” says Egan. “It’s been great to play a part in the growth of such an exciting brand like Wing It On!, but to finally come on in a full-time role and commit all of my energy to it is a breath of fresh air. I can’t wait to keep building on the solid foundation we have laid so far and where the future will take Wing It On!.”

Prior to joining Wing It On!, Egan held brand management and digital marketing positions across multiple industries throughout Connecticut. Egan also acts as Managing Partner for the brand.

“Justin has been invaluable to Wing It On! since he joined us to lead our marketing part-time, and his impact will be even greater now that he’s with us for the long haul,” says Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of Wing It On!. “He’s a savvy marketer with so much to offer, and we are confident that his expanded role will strengthen the Wing It On! brand in many ways.”

Wing It On! has netted a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing, cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches and sides, including irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship on September 5 held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will repeat as the official sponsor in 2022.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.