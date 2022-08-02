Wing It On! Begins to Chart International Growth

Wing It On! announced it is now evaluating master franchise applicants to take the one-of-a-kind concept international.

With ten brick-and-mortar locations open throughout Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Texas, the launch of its international franchising initiative will take one of the fastest-growing chicken brands in the U.S. to new heights and further establish Wing It On! as the leader in the wing category at a global level.

“With a diverse, globally appealing menu, easy to replicate store design and carefully designed systems and technology in place to help simplify running your international Wing It On! franchise, we believe that we have the recipe to replicate our success abroad,” says Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of Wing It On!. “We are ready to begin evaluating applicants and awarding master franchises internationally to partners that share our passion and vision to become the premiere global wing brand. Qualified and passionate operators should contact our franchise development team today to join the Wing It On! family and help us spread our wings across borders.”

Wing It On! will be awarding master franchise agreements to qualified applicants to grow its brand in territories across Canada, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will repeat as the official sponsor in September 2022.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.

The attractiveness of the franchise model is only enhanced with its flexible design footprint. Takeout and delivery drive nearly 90 percent of store revenues, meaning overhead is kept low with just a small portion of the restaurant reserved for dine-in. Locations can range from less than 1,000 square feet up to 1,700 square feet, with the “sweet spot” being 1,200-1,500 square foot stores.

Offering a built-in digital experience that franchisees can leverage for online ordering, a mobile app and third-party delivery integration software, the Wing It On! digital operating model fosters a low initial investment and higher sales per square foot. Wing It On! also offers a food truck franchise option to drive additional revenues.

As the brand continues to expand into key markets, Wing It On! is actively seeking qualified single-unit and multi-unit owners looking to invest with an emerging brand in the fast-growing chicken segment that keeps operations simple. Ideal franchisees should have business or operations experience and a passion for the restaurant industry – if you’re a wing nut, even better.