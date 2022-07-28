Wing It On! Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with Fanfare

Wing It On! is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day including with some fanfare.

Beginning Friday, July 29, fans who enjoy Wing It On! through 3rd Party delivery site GrubHub have something to celebrate. Wing It On! and GrubHub are partnering to offer a whopping 25% off any Wing It On! purchase on GrubHub of $30 or more. This deal will run the entire weekend from July 29 – July 31.

Additionally, the brand has partnered with social media influencers in each market where Wing It On! is found for a special giveaway for their fans all week long. Each influencer will give away two $20 rewards for a few lucky fans to use at their nearest Wing It On! location. For more information on the giveaways, fans should follow Wing It On! (@wingiton) on Instagram.

“As one of the best days of the year and something that we look forward to, we’re happy to again celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with our fans,” says Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of Wing It On!. “We’ve continued to innovate and again redefine the standards for fresh and crispy wings, and we love getting to share this passion with our fans, especially on days like this.”

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship on September 5 held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will repeat as the official sponsor in 2022.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.