Wing It On! Cracks Annual Inc. 5000 List

Inc. revealed that Wing It On! is No. 1329 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Additionally, the fan-favorite chicken brand known for its fresh wings, wiches and more was also recognized by Inc. as one of the 50 fastest growing food and beverage brands in the country. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“This is a tremendous moment in the history of Wing It On!. Not only were we recognized in the top 27% of this year’s Inc. 5000 list, but we also earned the distinction as one of the 50 fastest growing restaurant brands in the country, which is a huge honor,” said Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of founder of Wing It On!. “These honors mark the arrival of Wing It On! as one of the top players in the quick-serve space, and we’ll use this momentum to carry us to even more successes throughout 2022 and beyond.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will repeat as the official sponsor in September 2022.