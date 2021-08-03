Wing It On! Inks Agreement to Open Next Florida Location

Wing It On!, the New England based and fan-favorite wing joint known for its fresh, never-frozen, all-natural wings ’n wiches, has announced a new signed agreement with Anthony and Rebecca Cray and Betty Wilkins to bring another location to the Orlando area, specifically in Apopka.

This will be the second Wing It On! location in the Orlando area after a recent signed deal in June with another operator. The newly signed agreement represents a part of the brand’s larger growth strategy to lock in 25 to 30 additional units by the end of year in target markets like Orlando and Tampa.

“When Betty, Rebecca and myself were looking into our next business venture, we wanted to get involved in restaurants. Wing It On! popped on our radar and, after doing our due diligence and looking into other restaurant brands, we knew they stood out from the rest,” says Anthony. “The three of us can’t wait to kick off this journey with Wing It On! and grow alongside them.”

The Crays and Wilkins bring a wealth of business experience with them to Wing It On!. Together, the three of them strike a balance between business savvy and empathy with a diverse background in service-oriented industries such as telecommunications, medical, real estate and transportation. Wilkins is also a pillar in her community as a leader, operating a group home for those suffering with mental health conditions.

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have experienced the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, freshly prepared salads, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries.

“We are thrilled to welcome such passionate operators like Anthony, Rebecca and Betty to the Wing It On! family,” says Matt Ensero, CEO and founder of Wing It On!. “Their energy is exactly what we’re looking for in new franchisees, especially as we start to make our presence known in Florida. I’m excited to see what the future holds with them.”

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.

The attractiveness of the franchise model is only enhanced with its flexible design footprint. Takeout and delivery drive nearly 90 percent of store revenues, meaning overhead is kept low with just a small portion of the restaurant reserved for dine-in. Locations can range from less than 1,000 square feet up to 1,700 square feet, with the “sweet spot” being 1,200-1,500 square foot stores.

Offering a built-in digital experience that franchisees can leverage for online ordering, a mobile app and third-party delivery integration software, the Wing It On! digital operating model fosters a low initial investment and higher sales per square foot. Wing It On! also offers a food truck franchise option to drive additional revenues.

As the brand continues to expand into key markets, Wing It On! is actively seeking qualified single-unit and multi-unit owners looking to invest with an emerging brand in the fast-growing chicken segment that keeps operations simple. Ideal franchisees should have business or operations experience and a passion for the restaurant industry – if you’re a wing nut, even better. Franchisees must have a minimum net worth of $400,000 and meet the minimum liquid assets requirement of $100,000.