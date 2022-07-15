Wing It On! Lands in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

Wing It On! announced the opening of a new location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This will be the first Wing It On! location in the DFW area.

Situated at 5329 Sycamore School Road, Suite 105 in Fort Worth, the new Wing It On! location offers dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up and third-party delivery from 11am to 11pm Sundays through Thursdays and Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 12am. Fans can call ahead, or order online or through the Wing It On! mobile app.

The new restaurant will be owned and operated by local entrepreneur Kishor Neupane. Prior to joining Wing It On! as a franchisee, Neupane owned and operated a number of successful Golden Chicken restaurants in the area. His experience running multiple units, as well as his passion for quality customer service and commitment to food safety, will be key to operating his new Wing It On! store.

“I’m thrilled to join an exciting brand like Wing It On! and be part of their entrance into the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” says Neupane. “From the fresh, delicious and diversified menu items, to their commitment to top-tier food safety standards and creating the ultimate fan experience, there’s nothing else like them. I think Fort Worth citizens will come to love Wing It On! and make it their go-to place for all things chicken in the months ahead.”

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship on September 5, held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included prominent competitive eaters Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will repeat as the official sponsor in 2022.

“Kishor is a great addition to the Wing It On! franchise family and the perfect operator to introduce our better chicken concept to the DFW area,” says Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of Wing It On!. “He has everything we want in an ideal franchisee and I think his new store in Fort Worth will be a smashing success in the local community.”

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.