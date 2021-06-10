Wing It On! To Launch $5 Chicken Sandwich Promotion

Starting June 23, all nine sandwiches on the Wing It On! menu will be available for just $5 every Wednesday until July 28. Affectionately referred to as ‘Wiches Wednesday, the deal will only be available through in-store purchases, online, or the WIO! mobile app.

“We’re always looking for new ways to excite our fans with limited time offers that provide huge value, and ‘Wiches Wednesday hits the spot,” says Matt Ensero, CEO and founder of Wing It On!. “Some of our most loyal fans may not have tried our ‘wiches because we’ve been their go-to wing spot for so long. This deal gives folks a reason to finally taste the sheer deliciousness of a WIO! chicken sandwich. It doesn’t take long before fans realize we’re just as obsessed with perfecting the flavor of our wiches as we are our wings.”

Wing It On! introduces ‘Wiches Wednesday as its fanbase continues to expand at a rapid pace. The brand, bred out of its roots in central Connecticut, has expanded beyond the Constitution State into Texas, New Jersey, Georgia and Alabama. Recently, the brand opened a new location in Spring, Texas and signed new deals to expand into Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Orlando.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in nearby towns. However, the distance and low-quality product would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have experienced the true buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings, Wing It On! also serves chicken sandwiches and customizable seasoned fries.