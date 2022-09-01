Wing It On! Named Official Sponsor of 2022 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship

Wing It On! announced that it has been named the official sponsor of the 2022 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship. This is the second year in the row that they will be sponsoring the main event of the National Buffalo Wing Festival. Hosted at Highmark Stadium, “Home of the Buffalo Bills,” it is the festival’s 20th anniversary.

As part of their sponsorship, Wing It On! will have visible branding throughout the festival, including on the stadium’s scoreboard and on every event guidebook handed to attendees. They will also have a booth showcasing their Medium Buffalo, Honey Heat, Nashville Hot BBQ and Shogun sauces as well as their Dirty Rub for attendees to try. The champ of the U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship will be crowned Sunday at 5 p.m., the closing and preeminent event of the two-day festival taking place Labor Day weekend.

The U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship includes legendary competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo as well as 10 others who will vie for a poultry prize like no other. Participants compete to cram down as many chicken wings as possible in 12 minutes. The masters of wing munching will have their fare tossed in Wing It On!’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce. Plus, contestants will also wear Wing It On! branded t-shirts.

In addition to providing the wing sauce for the competition, Wing It On! CEO and founder, Matt Ensero, and Justin Egan, Chief Marketing Officer, will both be in attendance to speak during the event and bestow the ruler of the chicken wing eating roost with the official Championship.

“It is an honor for Wing It On! to once again have a presence on the biggest stage in the mecca of the chicken wing,” said Ensero. “This is one of the biggest events of the year for our brand, I can’t wait to see all of the wing nuts in full force and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.