Wing It On! Named Official Sponsor of Chicken Wing Eating Championship

Further solidifying its spot as the emerging wing restaurant brand set to soar into the consciousness of the country, today, Wing It On! announced that it has been named the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship.

The champ of wing chowing will be crowned Sunday at 5 p.m., the closing and preeminent event at the two-day National Buffalo Wing Festival taking place this Labor Day weekend. Hosted at Highmark Stadium, “Home of the Buffalo Bills,” it is the Festival’s 20th anniversary,

The U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship includes legendary competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo as well as 10 others who will vie for a poultry prize like no other. Participants compete to cram down as many chicken wings as possible in 12 minutes. The masters of wing munching will have their fare tossed in Wing It On!’s authentic medium Buffalo sauce. Plus, contestants will also wear Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will have visible branding throughout the Festival, including on the stadium’s scoreboard and on every event guidebook handed to attendees. In 2019, more than 60,000 attended the event.

In addition to providing the wing sauce for the competition, Wing It On! CEO and founder, Matt Ensero, and Justin Egan, Chief Marketing Officer, will both be in attendance to speak during the event and bestow the ruler of the chicken wing eating roost with the official Championship.

“It is an honor for Wing It On! to have a presence on the biggest stage in the mecca of chicken wing lore,” says Ensero. “When I opened the first restaurant a decade ago, I had no idea we would eventually reach this kind of notoriety. I am so excited to see all of the wing nuts in full force and enjoy the atmosphere."

In addition to the momentous year for the Festival, 2021 is also the 10-year anniversary of Wing It On!. The final year of the brand’s first decade has included being named to QSR Magazine’s prestigious “40/40” list. The “40/40” recognizes 40 emerging limited-service restaurant brands that have fewer than 40 locations. Factors such as brand performance, menu innovation, uniqueness of model and buzz-worthiness are considered when selecting those for recognition.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and poorly designed take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have experienced the true buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings, Wing It On! also serves chicken sandwiches and customizable seasoned fries.