Wing It On! Now Accepting Pre-Orders for Super Bowl Sunday

Like running the perfect play on the field, serving the best-tasting wings around for the big game is an MVP-caliber move.

Wing It On! is giving fans the opportunity to do their touchdown dance to celebrate serving the wings that score big at every big game party.

Put a “W” on the board. Beginning February 4, 2023 fans can pre-order by visiting WingItOn.com, ordering on the brand’s mobile app or calling a WIO! teammate for more information on preferred pick-up times.

Fans can take a victory lap with Wing It On! by engaging on the brand’s Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/wingiton/. Wing It On! is hosting a big game contest on the social media site, picking two lucky winners for the ultimate fan package. First place will receive a $100 gift card for NFLShop.com and second place a $50 gift card. The giveaway was recently announced on the brand’s Instagram feed, and runs through February 8, 2023. No purchase is necessary. The giveaway is open to all legal U.S. residents of the 50 United States who are 18 years of age or older.

“Big game parties need the hype that comes with wings, and if you’re a true player in the game of hosting for the premier Sunday of the year, Wing It On! puts you automatically into the hosting Hall of Fame,” says Justin Egan, chief marketing officer for Wing It On! “We know this year’s big game opponents draw fans from around the country, so gearing up with team apparel is en vouge right now. May the best fan win!”

For Wing It On!, winning has become commonplace, and it wants to share that spirit with its fans once again. At the 2022 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship, Wing It On! has earned the title of serving “America’s #1 Buffalo Sauce”. The brand has earned a loyal fan following by redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full lineup of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken and veggie dumplings, sides and irresistible, customizable seasoned fries.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam takeout boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.