Wing It On! Now Serving Chicken and Veggie Dumplings at Select Stores

Wing It On! announced it will now be serving chicken and veggie dumplings at participating locations starting Monday, May 16.

The new dumplings are a highly anticipated addition to the menu and available to fans in-store, online, on the WIO! mobile app as well as third-party delivery sites DoorDash and Uber Eats.

A unique addition not found on many traditional chicken brand’s menus, the dumplings can be ordered with a chicken or veggie filling in either five- or 10-piece sizes. Dubbed “dump’wings”, the crispy creation eaten like a wing can be tossed in any of Wing It On!’s 24 sauces and rubs, served with a side of blue cheese or ranch. Specialty dumplings are also available, which include Nashville Hot Chicken Dumplings, Buffalo Chicken Dumplings, Loaded Street Corn Dumplings, Sweet n’ Smoky Dumplings and BBQ Slaw Dumplings. With a choice of a veggie filling, the dumplings make for the perfect vegetarian game day grub option as well. High inflation means fans are looking to cut spending, and the new dumplings are a high quality, flavorful menu item that is easier on the wallet.

“Menu innovation is something we take pride in here at Wing It On!. It’s how we’ve positioned ourselves as one of the more exciting brands in the chicken category, and the introduction of our new dumplings only solidifies that,” says Matt Ensero, CEO and founder of Wing It On! “We’re doing something that many others haven’t even dreamt of, and I can’t wait to hear what our fans have to say about our latest new menu item.”

Wing It On! has netted a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing, cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches and sides, including irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship on September 5 held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will repeat as the official sponsor in 2022.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.