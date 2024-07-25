Craveworthy Brands has opened its first Wing It On! in the Midwest with a new location in Lombard, Illinois at 789 Butterfield Road.

Since its inception in 2011, Wing It On! has been emphasizing quality, freshness and flavor in every bite. The brand offers an extensive lineup of over 20 unique sauces and rubs such as Shogun, Mango Habanero and Sweet n’ Smokey, ensuring that there is something for every palate. The menu is not limited to its chicken wings and boneless bites; it also features hand-crafted chicken sandwiches, loaded fries and an array of tantalizing sides.

“We’re excited to continue the growth of Craveworthy Brands and to open our award-winning wing brand in our very own backyard,” said Gregg Majewski, CEO and founder of Craveworthy Brands. “With the increasing demand for flavor innovation among consumers, Wing It On! offers the best quality wings and a unique sauce selection that caters to everyone.”

The brand is redefining the buffalo wing experience with the perfect trifecta which is made up of perfectly crispy wings, homemade blue cheese and ranch dipping sauces and a fresh, tangy sauce, named “Best-Tasting Medium Traditional Buffalo Sauce” at the National Buffalo Wing Festival. Winning at this festival, held in Buffalo, New York — the birthplace of the buffalo wing—is a testament to Wing It On!’s dedication to excellence in the wing segment.

“We’re committed to delivering the best wing experience in Illinois and beyond,” said Wing It On! Co-Founder and Brand President, Matt Ensero. “Wing It On’s award-winning Buffalo sauce, recognized as America’s best-tasting for two consecutive years in a row, exemplifies our commitment to becoming a go-to wing joint for enthusiasts as we continue to expand.”

In addition to opening its first location in Illinois, Wing It On! will be holding a special promotion in honor of National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. It will offer guests 75-cent wings in increments of six, available both in-store and online at all participating locations across the U.S.