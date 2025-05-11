Wing It On!, the champion wing franchise, opened its second location in the Chicago suburb of Illinois in Carol Stream. Backed by innovative multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands (“Craveworthy,”) the new restaurant located at 333 South Schmale Road is now welcoming guests to enjoy its award-winning wings.

Mother and daughter duo, Minal and Diya Patel, along with their family’s business partners, are the seasoned entrepreneurial group behind the new location. Having successfully launched Dirty Dough in South Barrington in December 2024 and currently operating Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken in Rosemont, this multi-brand, multi-unit group has continued to scale successfully alongside Craveworthy. Now, they are introducing Wing It On! to the local community, adding a bold wing brand to their roster. The group also recently signed a lease in Bridgeview, further expanding their footprint with another Wing It On! location coming soon.

Wing It On! is known for its perfectly crispy wings, award-winning sauces, including “America’s Best-Tasting Sauce” at the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival for three consecutive years and fresh, house-made dips. With a lineup of 20 unique sauces and rubs, along with handcrafted chicken sandwiches, loaded fries and other tantalizing sides, the Brand offers the ultimate Buffalo wing experience.

“Wing It On! checks all the boxes for us. From the knockout flavor to the true grit and energy behind the Brand, it’s clear it was built by people who care deeply about the guest experience. In Carol Stream, we noticed a gap when it came to wings being done right and Wing It On! fills that void with passion, flavor and authenticity,” said Diya Patel. “Equally as important, Craveworthy sets up its franchise partners for success – we always feel supported, empowered and part of something much bigger.”

Recognizing the increasing demand for an excellent wing option, the Patels and their partners were drawn to Wing It On! for its national reputation for quality and its streamlined operations model within the Craveworthy platform. Their extensive experience in restaurant operations and deep understanding of the local market positions them perfectly for this next chapter.

“Wing It On! is gaining momentum in the Midwest, and we’re expanding with championship-caliber partners like the Patel family and their team in our corner,” said Co-Founder and Brand President of Wing It On!, Matt Ensero. “Their entrepreneurial spirit and deep roots in the community make them ideal contenders to deliver knockout flavor and hospitality to Carol Stream.”

As Wing It On! continues to expand, Illinois remains a key focus for future development. Following the successful opening of a corporate-owned location in Lombard last July and another franchise location opening in the State’s capital later this year, the Brand is gaining traction in the region. It is offering a fresh approach to wings that continues to attract both new guests and interested franchise partners alike.

Recognized as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s “Top 100 Game Changers” and named one of the “Hottest Franchises to Own” by Entrepreneur, Wing It On! is a rapidly growing franchise offering a streamlined business model, scalable operations and in depth support from industry leaders in every aspect of the business. The Concept also features a small footprint ideal for off-premises dining with integrated delivery and virtual kitchen options, along with a tech-driven customer experience through a mobile app, online ordering and loyalty rewards.

“With Illinoisans’ enduring love for crispy and saucy wings, this partnership meets a rising local demand but also strengthens Wing It On!’s presence in the Midwest, reinforcing its award-winning title as a wing brand,” Ensero added.