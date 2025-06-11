Wing It On!, the wing concept from innovative multi-brand restaurant platform Craveworthy Brands (“Craveworthy”), has officially signed a new franchise agreement to bring its knockout Buffalo wings to Omaha, stepping into the ring in Nebraska for the first time.

Leading the charge is Bill Anderson, a seasoned local entrepreneur and experienced multi-unit franchise partner, deeply rooted in the community. With a 30-plus year career that spans the auto and service industries, Anderson is now channeling his business acumen into something personal – building a generational legacy for his family in a city that has been home for decades.

“You can always make more money, but you only have one reputation. That’s stuck with me for the past 20 years,” said Anderson. “I’ve built my life and career on trust, family and hard work and that’s what drew me to Wing It On! It felt honest. It felt like home.”

The move comes at a time when Nebraska’s appetite for wings is soaring. According to recent data from Google Trends, Omaha consistently ranks in the top 25 cities nationally for interest in chicken wings. This making, Omaha, an ideal growth market for Wing It On!’s perfectly, crispy wings, award-winning sauces, including “America’s Best-Tasting Sauce” at the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival for three consecutive years and fresh, house-made dips.

“We’re proud to welcome a partner with the heart of a champion like Bill to the Wing It On! family. His story is one of grit and spirit, and he brings a values-driven approach that aligns with everything we stand for,” said Matt Ensero, Co-Founder of Wing It On! “Omaha deserves a true wing spot, and Bill is the right person to bring that to life. We know he’s going to make a meaningful impact in the community with his family.”

Recognized as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s “Top 100 Game Changers” and named one of the “Hottest Franchises to Own” by Entrepreneur, Wing It On! is known for its award-winning wing sauces, efficient operations and loyal fanbase of wingnuts nationwide. The franchise model is optimized for off-premises dining, featuring a seamless menu compatible with virtual kitchens to unlock additional revenue streams. Tech-forward innovations such as mobile ordering and digital loyalty programs enhance guest engagement, drive repeat business and position franchise partners for long-term success.

“Expanding into Nebraska is a new market for us, and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner to blaze a trail,” said Craveworthy Brands’ Chief Business Officer, Josh Halpern. “We invest in franchise partners who truly care about people, lead with purpose and operate with passion, and Bill and his family check all the boxes.”

Backed by Craveworthy Brands’ national awareness and proven operational systems, Wing It On! is actively searching for qualified, prospective franchise partners looking to become a part of a winning team and deliver a craveworthy dining experience in their local communities.