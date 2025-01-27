Wing It On!, the wing concept from innovative multi-brand restaurant company Craveworthy Brands (“Craveworthy”), announced two newly signed franchise agreements that will bring additional locations to Illinois.

Driven by two experienced franchise groups, the new locations will be introduced in Springfield and Carol Stream, both expected to open in the first half of the year.

New Champions Join Wing It On!

In Springfield, a local entrepreneur and military veteran is leveraging their business expertise to introduce Wing It On! to the State’s Capital. With a successful background in sports and wellness franchising as well as real estate, this marks the franchise partner’s first venture into the food and beverage space. They are actively scouting prime locations in the Springfield area.



Wing It On! has also partnered with a seasoned group of quick-service franchise partners. The entrepreneurial group, that boasts a strong track record in the restaurant industry, plans to open their first location in the Northwest suburbs. Slated to open in Q1 of 2025, the new location will cater to the local demand for a wing joint.

“We’re proud to team up with these champion entrepreneurs to introduce Wing It On! in more Illinois communities, delivering a knockout Buffalo wing experience to local wingnuts,” added Matt Ensero, Co-Founder and Brand President of Wing It On!

As Wing It On! continues to grow across the U.S., Illinois is a key market for the Brand’s franchise expansion. It opened its first corporate-owned location in the Midwest in Lombard this past July.

“Illinois has quickly become a contender in our growth strategy as we expand across the Midwest,” said Gregg Majewski, Founder and CEO of Craveworthy Brands. “With wing demand soaring, these new agreements are a testament to the strength of Wing It On!’s franchise business model.”

A Winning Franchise Opportunity

Recently named one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s “Top 100 Game Changers” of 2024, Wing It On! has garnered attention as a high-growth franchise opportunity for those ready to dominate in the booming wing segment.

Wing It On!’s turnkey footprint and streamlined operations empower entrepreneurs to deliver award-winning wings with ease. The franchise model is optimized for off-premises dining, featuring a seamless menu compatible with virtual kitchens to unlock additional revenue streams. Tech-forward innovations such as mobile ordering and digital loyalty programs enhance guest engagement, drive repeat business and position franchise partners for long-term success.

Backed by Craveworthy Brands’ national awareness and proven operational systems, Wing It On! is actively searching for qualified, prospective franchise partners looking to become a part of a champion team and deliver a craveworthy dining experience in their local communities.