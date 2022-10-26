Wing It On! to Open First Florida Location on November 10

Wing It On! has announced the opening of its first location in Florida on Thursday, November 10.

Situated in the Dollins Food Hall at 18 North Dollins Avenue in Orlando, the new, first-ever Wing It On! ghost kitchen location offers both pick-up and delivery options, Monday – Sunday, 11am – 11pm. Fans can order in-person at the Dollins Food Hall kiosk, online at wingiton.com or through the Wing It On! mobile app. Wing fans in the Orlando area will also find Wing It On! on all major third-party delivery sites like Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Post Mates. The launch of its first ghost kitchen is another example of Wing It On! being on the forefront of innovation for restaurant design, food quality and menu offerings.

David Miller is the franchise owner introducing Wing It On! to Florida. He brings with him over a decade of accounting and finance knowledge, as well as experience in hospitality and business development.

“Wing It On! is an exciting concept that’s always on the cusp of innovation, and it’s an incredible honor to be on the ground floor of the brand’s entrance into Florida,” says Miller. “With a flavorful and diverse menu, there’s something at Wing It On! for everyone, and I think we’ll make a big splash with the Orlando community once our ghost kitchen is up and running. We’re also excited to expand our kitchen with a food truck in the first half of 2023 to help widen our market and get our delicious wings out on the road.”

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship during the National Buffalo Wing Festival back-to-back years in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. The brand’s Medium Buffalo sauce was also awarded as the top ranked sauce in its category during the 2022 Festival, a testament to the authentic, Buffalo-style experience at Wing It On!.

“As we make our entrance into a new state, it was important that we partner with an operator like David who’s passionate about great food and creating a one-of-a-kind experience for all of our fans,” says Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of Wing It On!. “Fans will be able to taste the difference with our award-winning take on Buffalo-style chicken wings and a whole new legion of Wing Nuts will be born in Central Florida.”

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.