Wing It On! to Open Second New Jersey Location in December

Wing It On! has announced the opening of its second New Jersey location in early-to-mid December.

Situated at 161 Main St Suite 140 in West Orange, the new Wing It On! location offers dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up and third-party delivery, Monday – Sunday 11am – 11pm. Fans can call ahead, or order online or through the Wing It On! mobile app. Local entrepreneur Jeff Cooper is the franchisee expanding the fan-favorite wing brand’s presence in the Garden State.

“I have always loved chicken wings, and I was looking to take the next step in my professional career and run my own business, I naturally gravitated towards restaurants and chicken concepts. After doing my research, Wing It On! really set themselves apart from the sea of other faces in the category,” says Cooper. “I am so excited to join Wing It On! and expand this exciting brand’s footprint throughout North Jersey, a place that has been lacking standout wing joints."

Cooper is a seasoned professional who brings a wealth of experience as a business analyst for a number of companies with him to Wing It On!. His familiarity with managing projects and solving problems in an efficient manner will play a key role in running his Wing It On! restaurant. But most importantly, he is a wing fanatic, in addition to having a passion for giving back to the local community and delivering an amazing customer experience.

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken and vegetable dumplings, wow-factor sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship during the National Buffalo Wing Festival back-to-back years in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. The brand’s Medium Buffalo sauce was also awarded as the top ranked sauce in its category during the 2022 Festival, a testament to the authentic, Buffalo-style experience at Wing It On!.

“This is a tentpole moment for our brand as we expand our presence in New Jersey with a passionate entrepreneur leading the way like Jeff,” adds Matt Ensero, CEO and founder of Wing It On!. “I can’t wait to introduce our game changing chicken offerings to more North Jersey communities and show them what real Buffalo-style chicken wings are all about.”

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave