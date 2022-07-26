Wing It On! Opening North Carolina Store in Fuquay-Varina

Wing It On! announced the opening of a new location in North Carolina on Wednesday, July 27.

Situated at 1061 East Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina, the new Wing It On! location offers dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up and third-party delivery, Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm and Friday-Saturday from 11am-10pm. Fans can call ahead, or order online or through the Wing It On! mobile app.

“When looking for my next business investment, I wanted to join something that had a quality product that was also invested in the future,” says Evgeny Gonokhin, the passionate franchisee bringing Wing It On! to Fuquay-Varina. “As a wing fanatic, Wing It On! checked all the boxes in what I wanted in a brand for my next venture. Their menu, operations and the team backing the brand are second-to-none, and I can’t wait to bring this concept to Fuquay-Varina.”

Gonokhin brings a wealth of business and restaurant experience with him to Wing It On!. Previously, he held an extensive corporate career in finance and business development and most recently he operated a popular Russian-based crawfish franchise, combining his business knowledge and passion for the food and beverage sector.

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship on September 5 held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will repeat as the official sponsor in 2022.

“I’m thrilled to add another Wing It On! location to the map and expand our presence in North Carolina,” adds Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of Wing It On! “Our dedication and commitment to exceptional wings, award-winning sauces and a phenomenal customer experience is a perfect fit for local foodies and wing fans in Fuquay-Varina.”

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.