Wing it On! Opens First New York Location

Wing It On!, the fan-favorite wing joint known for its always fresh, never-frozen, all-natural wings ’n wiches, has announced the opening of its first location in New York.

Situated at 854 West Montauk Highway in Copiague, the new Wing It On! location offers dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up and third-party delivery. Fans can call ahead, order online, or through the Wing It On! mobile app.

The new restaurant will be owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Sid Kapur and Manny Parhar. This will be the first Wing It On! location in New York, and is part of the brands franchise development plan to add locations along the East coast.

“When Manny and I were exploring business opportunities, we found Wing It On! gave the opportunity for local entrepreneurs to grow in the brand,” says Kapur. “ Wing It On! has a diverse, delicious and fresh menu, and we’re thrilled to open alongside a reputable, innovative company and look forward to serving the Copiague area.”

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship on September 5 held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will repeat as the official sponsor in 2022.

“We’ve had an impressive start to the year, especially with this new store opening to make our entrance into New York. We consistently strive to seek out dynamic franchise partners with a desire to share our innovative business model within their own communities, as well as in newer markets,” says Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of Wing It On!. “I’m confident that Copiague is in for a treat with Manny and Sid at the helm.”