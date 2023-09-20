Wing It On! Opens New Store in Mount Dora, Florida

Wing It On!, the fan-favorite wing joint known for its always fresh, never-frozen, all-natural wings ’n wiches, has announced the opening of a new location in Mount Dora, Florida on September 20.

Situated at Mount Dora Marketplace, the popular shopping center at the intersection of US Hwy 441 and N. Donnelly St., the new Wing It On! location offers dine-in, takeout and third-party delivery, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fans can call ahead, or order online or through the Wing It On! mobile app.

Local resident and owner of Wing it On! in Mount Dora, Jayesh Patel, has more than a decade of entrepreneurial experience, owning and operating three gas stations in the area. With a successful deli operation serving sandwiches and fried chicken in one of his stations, Patel’s familiarity has come into play with his new Wing it On! location. Joining Patel as a partner in the business is David Miller, who brings with him over a decade of accounting and finance knowledge, as well as experience in hospitality and business development.

“When I started exploring restaurant franchise opportunities, I discovered Wing it On! offered franchisees an exceptional concept with thorough operational structuring and support, which boosted my confidence venturing into the restaurant industry,” says Patel. “I’m looking forward to introducing Mount Dora residents to Wing it On!’s diverse and delicious menu!”

This grand opening on Wednesday, September 20, promises to be an unforgettable celebration with the chamber ribbon cutting. Guest’s have a chance to win free Wing It On! for an entire year, which translates to one mouthwatering entrée every week for 52 weeks, awarded as a $750 gift card. To be entered, guest’s must joins the rewards app and select Mount Dora as their preferred location before December 31. Additionally, guest’s who become part of the rewards program will also receive exclusive welcome offers over the next 12 weeks, ensuring that the Wing It On! experience keeps getting better. So, save the date and be prepared to indulge in deliciousness while making unforgettable memories at Wing It On! Mount Dora’s grand opening.

Wing It On! has built a devoted fan-base by redefining the norm for serving up crispy and fresh wings. Through a simplified and innovative menu, the brand has attracted customers who appreciate its commitment to authentic Buffalo-style wings, prepared to absolute perfection with its original sauce and seasonings. In addition to its well-known wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also presents handcrafted crispy chicken sandwiches, its famous loaded and seasoned fries that can be customized, as well as other mouthwatering sides.

"We’re thrilled to open a new Wing it On! in Central Florida, an area we plan to continue to develop. This is a launching pad for future growth throughout the state,” says Matt Ensero, President and founder of Wing It On!. “We always aim to seek out dynamic franchise partners who share our same entrepreneurial drive and passion to serve their own communities. We know Jayesh is the perfect addition to our franchise family.”

Recently, Wing It On! celebrated its second consecutive victory at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York. The brand took top honors once again in the Festival’s “Restaurant Sauce Off,” retaining its title in theTraditional Medium Buffalo Sauce category, the most coveted flavor because of its cultural significance – it is theflavor true wing nuts in Buffalo and beyond seek as the original Buffalo sauce recipe. Plus, the brand debuted another contender at the competition, this one in the Dry Rub category. Its new LavaBerry Pop Rocks Dry Rub, which recently dropped, secured a second-place finish.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.