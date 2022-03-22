Wing It On! Rolls Out Revamped Website and App

Wing It On!, the fan-favorite wing joint known for its fresh, never-frozen, all-natural wings ’n wiches, is serving up a fresh new look. The better chicken concept has invested in a completely revamped website and enhancements to its existing mobile app, furthering its commitment to a more customer-friendly digital experience.

The new website was redesigned to enhance and modernize the look and feel for users, while making the menu, loyalty program and current deals and promotions more accessible to visitors. The updated site was also built to include landing pages dedicated to each Wing It On! location, allowing customers to call, order online or plan catering at their nearest location with the click of a button.

In addition to the enhancements made to the website, later in Q1, Wing It On! will also launch the latest version of its mobile app to ensure a more rewarding experience for our fans. The app enhancements improve the customer experience making it easier to build and customize orders and be delighted with timely, engaging reward notifications. A recommendation engine based on machine learning algorithms will also be activated to serve up suggested items based on previous purchases.

“Being on the cutting edge is what we’re all about here at Wing It On! – it’s how we’ve become one of the most exciting chicken brands in fast casual. We’ve prioritized our investment strategy to ensure a more digital, engaging and frictionless experience for our franchisees and customers. The new website and mobile app are just one of the many investments we are making this year” says Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of Wing It On!. “Technology and innovation that drives franchisee profitability, simplifies operations and provides an amazing customer experience is something we will continue to prioritize. I’m excited about our roadmap to success, growth and the new innovations coming from our team.”

Wing It On! has netted a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing, cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches and sides, including irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship on September 5 held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will repeat as the official sponsor in 2022.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.